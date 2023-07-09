T.N. CM Stalin complains to President Murmu about Governor Ravi

July 09, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to President Droupadi Murmu alleging that the actions of Governor R.N. Ravi proved he was biased and was not fit to continue in the Constitutional post. Mr. Stalin also listed out four major issues in which he alleged was unbecoming of the Governor.

Mr. Stalin wrote the letter on Saturday (July 8), when Mr. Ravi had a “purposeful” meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

CM’s allegations against Governor

Unnecessary delay in granting assent to Bills adopted by the State Legislative Assembly, delay in granting sanction for prosecuting accused persons, assuming political and ideological positions against stands taken by the elected State government and supporting accused persons and interfering in the police investigation were among the allegations made by Mr. Stalin against Mr. Ravi.

A Tamil Nadu government release said the letter followed his earlier letters to the President, that were handed over by the State Law Minister, against Governor Ravi on January 12.

Recalling a communication from the Governor in which he ‘dismissed’ (since kept in abeyance) the arrested Minister V. Senthilbalaji from the Cabinet, Mr. Stalin termed it a “serious violation of the Constitution”.

Flagging these issues with the President, Mr. Stalin said he was leaving it to the President’s notice as to whether it was appropriate for Governor Ravi to continue in the Constitutional post so as to protect the sentiments of those who drafted the Indian Constitution.

