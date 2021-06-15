Tamil Nadu CM Stalin chairs meeting of newly appointed Collectors

CHENNAI

15 June 2021 15:29 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday chaired a meeting of officials, who are set to assume office as District Collectors of various districts across the State.

During the meeting, the CM instructed them on the steps to be taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in their respective districts, an official release said.

Advising them to focus on seven specific goals to be realised in the next 10 years [as part of a vision programme unveiled during the recent Assembly elections], Mr. Stalin said their cooperation was essential to the government.

He also instructed them to implement the public distribution system scrupulously and asked them to ensure that genuine applicants received ration cards.

Mr. Stalin advised them to act on petitions received by them and to implement any court orders at once. He further instructed them to fill up vacancies with qualified applicants.

“He also said that his government was not one that merely issues orders but one which would listen to the opinions of the District Collectors,” the release added.

Only Collector-designates, who were present in Chennai, attended the meeting. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Secretary of Municipal Administration Shiv Das Meena, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy and senior officials were present.

In a recent reshuffle of IAS officers across the State, the government replaced several Collectors for districts.