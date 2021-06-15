Tamil Nadu

TN CM Stalin chairs meeting of newly appointed Collectors

Only Collector-designates, who were present in Chennai, attended the meeting   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday chaired a meeting of officials, who are set to assume office as District Collectors of various districts across the State.

Only Collector-designates, who were present in Chennai, attended the meeting,

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Secretary of Municipal Administration Shiv Das Meena, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy and senior officials were present.

In a recent reshuffle of IAS officers across the State, the government replaced several Collectors for districts.


Comments
