TN CM Stalin calls upon Collectors to come up with ideas
“An efficient administration is one in which every single rupee allotted to the people reaches them,” Mr. Stalin said on the second day of the three-day conference, on Friday
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday called upon District Collectors to come up with innovative ideas to market products and natural resources available in their respective districts. On the second day of the three-day conference of District Collectors and senior police and forest officers being held at the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin said that the people were the “masters” of both politicians and bureaucrats. “An efficient administration is one in which every single rupee allotted to the people reaches them,” Mr. Stalin said.
The Council of Ministers, the Chief Secretary and senior officials were also present.
