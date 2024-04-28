ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin awards ₹75 lakh to chess grandmaster D. Gukesh

April 28, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government had earlier granted ₹15 lakh to him.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin honours D. Gukesh at Chennai on April 28, 2024. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin is also present. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday, April 28, 2024 handed over a cheque for ₹75 lakh as incentive to chess sensation D. Gukesh, who has become the youngest winner of the FIDE Candidates tournament that concluded in Canada recently.

Mr. Stalin handed over the cheque to the grandmaster in the former’s camp office in Chennai on Sunday, in the presence of Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin and the chess player’s parents, an official release said.

The CM also presented him with a citation and a shawl. The Tamil Nadu government had earlier granted ₹15 lakh to him.

