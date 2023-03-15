HamberMenu
T.N. CM Stalin awards ₹1 lakh each to Bomman and Bellie, announces similar aid for all mahouts

Bomman and Bellie were the mahouts who were seen in the Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers; the CM also announced funding assistance for the construction of houses for all mahouts and cavadis at the Mudumalai and Anamalai elephant camps

March 15, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presented the couple with a citation, cheques and shawls, on March 15, 2023

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin presented the couple with a citation, cheques and shawls, on March 15, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bomman and Bellie, the two human protagonists showcased in Oscar-winning Indian documentaryThe Elephant Whisperers, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Wednesday.

Mr. Stalin wished the couple well, and presented them with a cheque of ₹1 lakh each, along with a citation. He also felicitated them with a shawl, an official statement said.

Watch | Elephant whisperer couple Bomman and Bellie from Tamil Nadu | Video Credit: N. Bashkaran, M. Sathyamoorthy

The Chief Minister has also ordered the payment of ₹1 lakh each to all the 91 mahouts and cavadis at the Mudumalai and Anamalai elephant camps in Tamil Nadu. The funds will be distributed from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. Mr. Stalin has also announced funding assistance of ₹9.10 crore for the construction of houses for the mahouts and cavadis.

Also Read | The Madras High Court’s connection to Ammu from ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, and Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Department of Environment, Supriya Sahu were among the other higher officials present.

