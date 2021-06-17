TN CM Stalin announces scheme for kuruvai cultivation

The scheme aims to provide input and equipment subsidies to farmers involved in the cultivation of kuruvai, in the Cauvery delta region, according to an official release

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced a scheme to benefit farmers in the Cauvery delta region to facilitate kuruvai cultivation. The scheme, to be implemented at a cost of ₹61.09 crore, is expected to benefit over 2.07 lakh farmers in the region.

The scheme aims to provide input and equipment subsidies to farmers involved in the cultivation of kuruvai in the Cauvery delta region, according to an official release. While ₹50 crore has been earmarked for providing farm equipment to farmers on subsidies, another ₹11.09 crore would be spent for effective use of water, such as farm ponds.

It would be implemented in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur districts completely and partly in Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Tiruchi districts.

Usually, kuruvai cultivation is undertaken in about 3.2 lakh acre in the delta districts. Instructions have been given to the Agriculture Department to ensure sufficient supply of paddy seeds, artificial and biofertilizers, other inputs and equipment.

Intending to make the most of Cauvery water released from Mettur, the State government had already undertaken repairs and other works in areas irrigated by the river.

Eventually, water from the Stanley reservoir in Mettur was released on June 12, and water from Kallanai was released on June 16 for irrigation of farmlands in the Cauvery delta region.