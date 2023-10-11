HamberMenu
T.N. CM Stalin announces naming of Thanjavur Agricultural College after late scientist M.S. Swaminathan

In an announcement made in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the CM, praising the renowned agricultural scientist’s contributions, also said a student award would be instituted under his name

October 11, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Late agricultural scientist M. S. Swaminathan. File

Late agricultural scientist M. S. Swaminathan. File

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, announced in the State Assembly on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 that the Agricultural College and Research Institute in Eachangkottai in Thanjavur district would be named after renowned agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan, who recently passed away.

Making a statement in the Legislative Assembly, CM Stalin also said that the student who stands first in the college, will be given an award, instituted in Dr. M.S. Swaminathan’s name.

“The evolution of the human society from hunter-gatherers to adopting agriculture, is also a symbol of scientific growth. Dr. M.S. Swaminathan conducted his research in agricultural science in such a manner that it could be implemented successfully in 20th century India,” Mr. Stalin said.

“Dr. M.S. Swaminathan had flagged the issue of global warming in 1969 and he warned that the sea level would rise in 1989 in Tokyo,” the CM recalled.

The CM also said agricultural universities were created, and research was conducted in a significant way, during former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s tenure, resulting in an agricultural revolution.

Mr. Stalin said that Dr. Swaminathan had been towards former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, and also recalled how the scientist had remembered Mr. Karunanidhi when he had passed away. “M.S. Swaminathan had recalled how Kalaignar created a biotechnology policy for the State and said that Kalaignar had always worked for the welfare of the farmers,” he said.

Tamil Nadu / Agriculture / agricultural research and technology / agriculture / arable farming

