T.N. CM Stalin announces ₹225 crore welfare schemes for teachers

March 01, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced various schemes for the welfare of teachers, to be implemented at a cost of ₹225 crore.

In a statement, he pointed to the key role played by teachers in the implementation of the government’s flagship schemes like Illam Thedi Kalvi (education at the doorstep), Naan Mudhalvan, Pudhumai Penn and Vanavil Mandram, among others.

Mr. Stalin stated that tablet devices would be provided to all secondary and graduate teachers to enable them equip with the modern day teaching techniques. All teachers will undergo a full medical check-up once in three years, he added.

Aid for the educational expenses of children of teachers pursuing higher education will be increased to ₹50,000. Teachers who perform well in taking the government schemes to students will also be taken on educational tours abroad.

