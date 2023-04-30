ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM Stalin, AIADMK leader Palaniswami extend May Day greetings

April 30, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The CM also pointed out that it during the erstwhile DMK governments the public holiday with pay on May 1, 20% bonus for labourers, land for landless labourers and several other welfare programmes were implemented.

The Hindu Bureau

In his May Day greetings, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday, April 30 said that his party and his government would always protect the interests of labourers.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said whenever the DMK came to power, it implemented various welfare programmes for the benefit of the livelihood of labourers.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said labourers were to be remembered and respected not only for a day on May 1 but throughout the year.

Mr. Palaniswami said former AIADMK leaders and former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa had implemented various welfare programmes for labourers.

Ousted AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said his outfit would always stand by the rights of labourers and would strive to protect labourers’ interests. AMMK founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran also extended his May Day greetings to labourers.

CONNECT WITH US