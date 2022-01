The pledge was administered to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday administered the pledge against untouchability to Ministers, senior officials and staff at the Secretariat in Fort St. George in Chennai on Saturday, to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Governor R.N. Ravi, Mr. Stalin and Ministers are set to pay floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the Marina beachfront on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai at 10 am on January 30 (Sunday), an official release said.