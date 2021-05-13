TN CM seeks suspension of GST on COVID-19 vaccines, medicines

CHENNAI

13 May 2021 15:51 IST

M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday seeking the suspension of GST on vaccines and medicines to treat COVID-19 patients, procured by State governments, for a specific period of time.

Mr. Stalin also listed out three measures for the Union government to consider, as States’ tax revenues have declined due to the pandemic. The Chief Minister urged Mr. Modi to order the release of the GST compensation that is pending to the States and also to release the rice subsidy due from the Union government to the State Civil Supplies Corporations, immediately.

He also sought ad hoc grants-in-aid from the Union government to cover the revenue losses suffered by States, on account of the Centre imposing cess on fuel and not sharing the revenue from it to the States.

Further, he suggested that the borrowing limits of States be increased by an additional one per cent.