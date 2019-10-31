T.N. CM says doctors should give up strike and return to work

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has requested doctors to give up their strike and resume duty.

“The public think doctors are like gods. We request the doctors to give up their strike and return to work,” Mr. Palaniswami told presspersons. “Discussions have been held with members of the recognised organisation and they have agreed to give up the strike following discussions. It is the unrecognised unit which is currently indulging in strikes,” he said.

“A medical student studying in any government college requires to spend only ₹67,500 to complete his studies. A student studying in private college would have to spend between ₹1-1.5 crores to complete his studies.”

“The State government spends about ₹1.24 crores from public money for each medical student. It’s the poor who take treatment at government hospitals. People are the rulers and government will not be a mere spectator if medical services are affected. As announced by the Health Minister, those positions would be announced vacant and fresh recruitments would be made”, Mr. Palaniswami said.

On the Opposition DMK’s allegations regarding Sujith Wilson’s rescue operation from an abandoned borewell near Tiruchi, Mr. Palaniswami elaborated the various steps taken by the government and other rescue forces. He charged that Opposition Leader M.K. Stalin with deliberately making false statements.

Mr. Palaniswami said, “In 2009, Ma Irulan, a 6-year-old fell into a borewell in Theni and no Minister went and camped there for rescue operations. Mr. Stalin was Deputy Chief Minister then and even he didn’t visit the place. As alleged by the Opposition leader, no technology was used then as well and the boy couldn’t be rescued alive.” He reiterated that officials had worked hard day and night to try and bring out the boy alive.