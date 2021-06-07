Tamil Nadu

TN CM sanctions ₹25 crore for medicines for mucormycosis, essentials

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has ordered the using of ₹25 crore from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) towards procuring essential medicines, including those used to treat patients with mucormycosis.

As of Monday, contributions of about ₹280.20 crore have been received by the CMPRF, following an appeal issued by Mr. Stalin asking for support for the State to fight COVID-19, an official release said.

The CM has already sanctioned ₹50 crore from the CMPRF for procuring essential drugs and liquid oxygen and had also sanctioned ₹50 crore for procuring over RT-PCR test kits. He had also sanctioned ₹41.40 crore for importing oxygen concentrators and other equipment.

