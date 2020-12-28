T.N. CM rules out coalition government

Coimbatore

28 December 2020 22:57 IST

Palaniswami says AIADMK will lead the alliance in the election

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday ruled out the possibility of the AIADMK heading a coalition government after the 2021 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu. He made it clear that the AIADMK would lead the alliance (of NDA constituents) in the election.

His comments came a day after the party’s deputy coordinator K.P. Munusamy delivered a similar message to the AIADMK’s allies at the launch of the election campaign. “As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, the people will not accept a coalition Cabinet. This is our stand,” the Chief Minister, who is also co-coordinator of the AIADMK, told journalists at the Coimbatore airport.

Despite the absence of a commitment from some allies, Mr. Palaniswami reiterated that the alliance formed during the 2019 Lok Sabha election would continue for the Assembly election too.

As for remarks by BJP leaders that the party’s leadership should announce the chief ministerial candidate, Mr. Palaniswami contended that the AIADMK announced its candidate because of the election campaign planned by it.

Asked about Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan releasing a ‘rate card’ of alleged bribes in various departments, he reiterated that the actor had entered politics after retirement. “He might be great in acting, but he is a zero in politics.”

In response to the criticism made by former Chennai Mayor and DMK MLA Ma. Subramanian on the construction of flyovers during the AIADMK regime, Mr. Palaniswami accused the DMK of not completing the construction of flyovers when it was in power. As many as 86 mini-flyovers (bridges and culverts) were built within the limits of the Greater Chennai Corporation during the AIADMK regime and 15 more were under construction, he said.

The second phase of the Outer Ring Road in Chennai, from Nemilichery to Minjur, would be inaugurated “within 10 days”, he said.

He also accused the DMK of being the “fountain-head of corruption” and levelled multiple corruption charges against Mr. Subramanian and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan.

At a reception organised by the AIADMK at Perumanallur near Tiruppur, the Chief Minister said the government would not acquire any land for the SIPCOT industrial park proposed near Avinashi. He also listed the schemes that were introduced by the government in Tiruppur district.