TN CM reviews functions, schemes of Housing Department
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting at the Secretariat on Friday to review the functions of the Housing and Urban Development Department, ahead of the budget session of the State Legislative Assembly expected to be announced in a few weeks.
Housing Minister S. Muthusamy, Secretary of Municipal Administration Shiv Das Meena, Secratary of Rural Development P. Amudha, Housing Secretary Hitesh Kumar Makwana, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi and senior officials were present.
