TN CM Relief Fund receives ₹69 crore so far; ₹50 crore earmarked for life-saving drugs, oxygen

Following Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s appeal to the general public and corporates to donate generously to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to help the State government fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the State, a total sum of ₹69 crore has been received till Tuesday morning.

Of the total ₹69 crore received, the Chief Minister has ordered the use of ₹25 crore to source Remdesivir and other life-saving drugs for the State and another ₹25 crore for liquid oxygen for hospitals in Tamil Nadu from other States, an official release said.

Of the total ₹69 crore, a sum of ₹29.44 crore was received through electronic transactions, while ₹39.56 crore has been received directly from donors, the press release said. Mr Stalin had, last week, appealed to the people and corporates to donate generously to the CMPRF to help the State government in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

