TN CM reiterates request for release of Indian fishermen from Lanka

CHENNAI

13 January 2022 15:10 IST

In a tweet, the CM urged the Union Minister for External Affairs to secure the fishermen’s release at the earliest

Expressing displeasure over the remand of Indian fishermen in Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday urged the Union Minister for External Affairs to secure their release at the earliest.

“Deeply disappointed to note that the remand of our fishermen has been extended. Urge Hon’ble Dr S. Jaishankar to prevail upon Sri Lanka to secure their immediate release.” Mr. Stalin said in a tweet.

