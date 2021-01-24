TN CM Palaniswami hints at more announcements prior to elections

Coimbatore

24 January 2021 15:14 IST

The announcements to be made at the time of elections will be "delightful" and the government will deliver on all its announcements, he assured the voters.

AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Sunday that the State government will make more announcements in the coming months, ahead of the Assembly elections, which will benefit all sections of people.

As part of the second day of his election campaign in Coimbatore district, he addressed the voters outside the Mettupalayam Bus Terminus. The announcements to be made at the time of elections will be “delightful” and the government will deliver on all its announcements, he assured the voters. The AIADMK will form the government for the third consecutive time, Mr. Palaniswami asserted.

The income of banana farmers will soon be doubled as the State government is undertaking a project on utilising all the parts of a banana crop with the help of scientist Mylswamy Annadurai and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras, he said.

Speaking at Annur, Mr. Palaniswami criticised the DMK for announcing that they would scrap the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) after coming to power. “The State government does not have any authority to do so,” he said. He alleged that the DMK is “not a party, but a corporate company.”

The Chief Minister said at a meeting in Singanallur that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the defence industrial corridor is set up in Coimbatore district at the earliest. Many industries see the district as conducive for setting up industries as the government has ensured law and order as well as uninterrupted power supply, he stated.

As images of DMK president M.K. Stalin posing with a ‘vel’ (holy spear associated with Lord Muruga) appeared on newspapers, Mr. Palaniswami accused him of staging a “drama” ahead of the Assembly elections. “Actors can never succeed. Only those who work can succeed,” he said during his address at Kalapatti.