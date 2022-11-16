T.N. CM orders payment of additional ₹5 lakh compensation to kin of Thoothukudi police firing victims

November 16, 2022 12:24 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The total compensation amounts to ₹65 lakh, which will be given from the CM’s Public Relief Fund, as per an official statement

The Hindu Bureau

CM M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday ordered that an enhanced compensation of ₹5 lakh each is to be paid to the kin of the 13 victims of the Thoothukudi police firing that took place in May 2018.

Trending

  1. Tradition and talent: On England’s T20 World Cup win
  2. Mutual benefit: On India-U.S. cooperation on trade
  3. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
  4. Virginia campus shooting leaves three killed, two injured; manhunt continues
  5. IPL 2023 retention | Pollard announces retirement; Williamson (SRH), Bravo (CSK), Agarwal (PBKS) among released players

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister, during the debate on the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission’s report in the Legislative Assembly, had announced the enhanced compensation.

To implement the announcement, the Chief Minister had ordered for payment of additional ₹5 lakh, which totals to ₹65 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, according to a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US