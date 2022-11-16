T.N. CM orders payment of additional ₹5 lakh compensation to kin of Thoothukudi police firing victims

November 16, 2022 12:24 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday ordered that an enhanced compensation of ₹5 lakh each is to be paid to the kin of the 13 victims of the Thoothukudi police firing that took place in May 2018.

The Chief Minister, during the debate on the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission’s report in the Legislative Assembly, had announced the enhanced compensation.

To implement the announcement, the Chief Minister had ordered for payment of additional ₹5 lakh, which totals to ₹65 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, according to a statement.