TN CM MK Stalin wishes former Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on day of retirement

November 01, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and wished him well on all his post retirement endeavours. The CM also recalled the service rendered by him to the State of Tamil Nadu during his stint as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court between January 4, 2021 and November 16, 2021.

“I take this opportunity to convey my heartiest wishes on your successful completion of a sagacious era in judiciary spanning over three decades. The landmark judgements you have delivered to uphold the freedom of speech mandated by our Constitution are a marvellous and magnificent contribution to the vibrant democratic principles of our country,” he said.

He also said that Chief Justice Banerjee had earned the love and affection of the people of Tamil Nadu by having been a honest and fearless judge. “I am of the view that you are an institution for the younger generation to emulate... I still remember your golden observation that this is a secular country and secularism implies tolerance towards other religions,” he added.

The Chief Minister also recalled yet another observation of the Chief Justice that the citizens’ right to practice religion would always be subservient to the right to life. He said, the Other Backward Class (OBC) students across the country were enjoying the benefit of reservation in All India quota medical seats only because of Justice Banerjee’s verdict.

Mr. Stalin also recalled a suo motu public interest litigation petition taken up by Chief Justice Banerjee during his tenure in the Madras High Court in order to ensure adequate supply of oxygen cylinders, medical aid and other requirements to the COVID-19 patients in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“You always advocated for inclusive wellbeing of all in the society... I wholeheartedly wish you a healthy and happy retired life and success in all your post retirement endeavours,” the CM concluded.

