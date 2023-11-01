HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TN CM MK Stalin wishes former Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee on day of retirement

Recalls the services rendered by him to the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during COVID-19 by taking up a suo motu public interest litigation petition to ensure adequate supply of oxygen and medical aid

November 01, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and wished him well on all his post retirement endeavours. The CM also recalled the service rendered by him to the State of Tamil Nadu during his stint as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court between January 4, 2021 and November 16, 2021.

“I take this opportunity to convey my heartiest wishes on your successful completion of a sagacious era in judiciary spanning over three decades. The landmark judgements you have delivered to uphold the freedom of speech mandated by our Constitution are a marvellous and magnificent contribution to the vibrant democratic principles of our country,” he said.

He also said that Chief Justice Banerjee had earned the love and affection of the people of Tamil Nadu by having been a honest and fearless judge. “I am of the view that you are an institution for the younger generation to emulate... I still remember your golden observation that this is a secular country and secularism implies tolerance towards other religions,” he added.

The Chief Minister also recalled yet another observation of the Chief Justice that the citizens’ right to practice religion would always be subservient to the right to life. He said, the Other Backward Class (OBC) students across the country were enjoying the benefit of reservation in All India quota medical seats only because of Justice Banerjee’s verdict.

Mr. Stalin also recalled a suo motu public interest litigation petition taken up by Chief Justice Banerjee during his tenure in the Madras High Court in order to ensure adequate supply of oxygen cylinders, medical aid and other requirements to the COVID-19 patients in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“You always advocated for inclusive wellbeing of all in the society... I wholeheartedly wish you a healthy and happy retired life and success in all your post retirement endeavours,” the CM concluded.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.