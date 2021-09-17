TN CM M.K. Stalin, Ministers take social justice pledge

CHENNAI

17 September 2021 16:51 IST

Birth anniversary of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy is being marked as a ‘Day of Social Justice’

Ministers and government officials led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin took the pledge for social justice on the ‘Day of Social Justice’, marking the birth anniversary of social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy at the Secretariat campus in Chennai on Friday.

CM Stalin also paid floral tributes to a statue of the Dravidar Kazhagam founder on Anna Salai in Chennai. Ministers and legislators accompanied him.

