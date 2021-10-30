TN CM, leaders pay homage to freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar on his 114th birth anniversary

The CM laid a wreath at the late leader’s samadhi in Pasumpon; a bus was stoned and there were complains of harassment from the public in Madurai

Marking the 59th guru puja and the 114th birth anniversary of the late leader Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin, accompanied by a battery of ministers, MLAs and others, paid tribute at the ‘samadhi’ in Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday.

The CM, who had arrived in Madurai on Friday, drove down to Pasumpon village around 9.30 a.m. Elaborate security arrangements were in place, led by Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Thamaraikannan. The CM was received by Ramanathapuram District Collector Shankar Lal Sumawat.

The Chief Minister placed a wreath at the samadhi and also visited the memorial, accompanied by Ministers I. Periasami, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, K.R. Periakaruppan, Geetha Jeevan, Anitha Radhakrishnan, Raja Kannappan, R. Sakkarapani, P. Moorthy, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, MLAs Tamilarasi, Kadarbasha Muthuramalingam and Murugesan.

After spending about 15 minutes, he left the venue amidst a sharp drizzle, to Madurai airport, officials said.

Earlier, Mr. Stalin, who had stayed overnight at the Circuit House at Madurai, garlanded the life-size statue of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar at the Goripalayam junction in Madurai city.

Other leaders pay homage

Leaders from the AIADMK, BJP, Congress, MDMK, DMDK, Tamil Maanila Congress, Naam Tamilar Katchi and many Thevar outfits paid homage at the samadhi.

AIADMK former ministers Dindigul C. Srinivasan, C. Vijayabaskar, Sellur K. Raju and MDMK general secretary Vaiko, accompanied by his son and party headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko, BJP state president K. Annamalai and NTK coordinator Seeman were among those who visited the samadhi at the given slots by the Ramanathapuram district police and revenue authorities.

Speaking to reporters, TMC president G. K. Vasan appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that the water row with regard to the Mullaperiyar reservoir was amicably solved with the Kerala government in the larger interest of the farmers.

The AIADMK leaders said that both the former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam had paid homage to Muthuramalinga Thevar statue at Nandanam, Chennai.

Bus stoned

A TNSTC bus was damaged near Goripalayam junction in Madurai. | Photo Credit: Ashok R

At around 2 p.m., a group of youngsters pelted stones against a TN State Transport Corporation bus near Goripalayam junction in Madurai and escaped from the spot. Though a large posse of police personnel including a few senior officers were present, the miscreants gave them the slip on their two-wheelers.

There were also complaints of the public being harassed by some motorcyclists in K Pudur, Tallakulam and other areas in Madurai city. Many shoppers preferred to stay indoors due to the lawless situation. However, the police claimed it was a stray incident, when media persons asked about the rash driving by the youth, who was wearing a headband in yellow, representing the Thevar outfits.

When the issue was brought to the notice of Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha, he promised to keep a close watch on the miscreants.