T.N. CM lays foundation stones for projects at 13 temples

December 17, 2022 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Saturday, laid the foundation stones for work projects amounting to ₹56.18 crore pertaining to 13 temples under the purview of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, through video conferecing.

The work includes construction of a seven-tier Rajagopuram for the Eleyaperumal temple in Korakuttai in Namakkal at a cost of ₹1.56 crore; a wedding hall for Vathalai Nachiamman temple in Kandamangalam and four other temples in Thanjavur; residential quarters for archakas and staff of Kamakshi Amman Sametha Ekambareswarar temple in Mint in Chennai; combined office buildings in Nagapattinam and Vellore districts at a cost of ₹7.14 crore and a compound wall to safeguard properties belonging to the Alavandar Trust along the East Coast Road at a cost of ₹10.44 crore.

The mountain pathway of the Subramaniaswamy temple in Sivan Malai will be restored at a cost of ₹2.23 crore and the Vetri Velayudhaswami temple in Uthukuli will get a prakara mandapam as part of this work.

N. Nataraja Sivachariar of the Ekambareswarar temple expressed his thanks to the Chief Minister via video conference. The Nagapattinam District Collector, A. Arun Thamburaj, also did, and said that the three projects in the district were long-felt needs of residents.

Vehicles flagged off

Earlier, Mr. Stalin handed over the keys and flagged off 19 vehicles procured at a cost of ₹1.56 crore, which are meant for the use of department officials. Minister P.K. Sekarbabu had announced in the Assembly that a total of 108 vehicles would be procured at a total cost of ₹8 crore. Of these, 72 vehicles have already been handed over to the department in March this year.

Ministers Durai Murugan, K. Ponmudi, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Secretary HR&CE B. Chandra Mohan and Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran were present on the occasion.