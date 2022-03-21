TN CM lays foundation stone for new multi-specialty hospital in Chennai

Special Correspondent March 21, 2022 12:16 IST

The 500-bed facility, estimated to cost ₹230 crore, will offer medical and surgical treatment in specialties such as cardiology, neurology, oncology, hepatology and others

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, unveiling the foundation stone for a 500-bed multi super speciaity hospital in Guindy on Monday | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday laid the foundation stone for a Multi Super Speciality Hospital at the King Institute for Preventive Medicine and Research Centre, in Guindy. The building is estimated to cost ₹230 crore. Mr. Stalin had announced last year on June 3, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former CM M. Karunanidhi that a 500-bed multi specialty hospital would come up at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore in the premises of the Institute, which then served as a hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. The six-storey structure is being built by the Public Works Department on 4.89 acres, with a built-up area of 51,429 square feet. The facility will offer medical and surgical treatment in specialties such as cardiology, neurology, radiology, hepatology, infectious diseases, blood science, oncology, and nephrology. PWD Minister E.V. Velu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chennai Mayor R. Priya besides MLAs and Chennai Corporation Council members and senior official of the Health Department participated.



