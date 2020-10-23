TN CM lays foundation stone for Kallakurichi Collectorate

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for construction of a new Collectorate building for Kallakurichi through video-conferencing on Friday.

Following the bifurcation of Villupuram district, Kallakurichi was created on November 26, 2019. The new Collector’s office, to be built at a cost of ₹104 crore, will have seven floors and house over 40 departments.

“The Collector’s office will be on the second floor. The building will be located in the Master Plan complex in an expanse of 35 acres at Veeracholapuram near here. The Collectorate building would be spread over 2.7 lakh sq.feet. The work is expected to be completed in 18 months,” an official said.

Kallakurichi district Collector Kiran Gurrala, Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque, MLAs R. Kumaraguru and A. Prabhu and officials were present.