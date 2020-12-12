T.N. CM lays foundation for IT building

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday virtually laid the foundation for an Information Technology (IT) building, which will be constructed by the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) in a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) area here.
ELCOT will construct the building on a 2.42 acre plot.
According to an official source, the building will be ready for occupancy in 18 months. With a total built-up area of 2.66 lakh sq ft, the structure will have different modules of space that will be rented out to IT companies in the small and medium-scale sector.
The ₹114.16 crore project, executed by the Public Works Department, seeks to target small-scale companies that will get benefits of the SEZ by taking space on rent in the building. ELCOT will rent out warm shells, providing basic facilities. It will also take care of the maintenance of the building. “There is enquiry from small IT companies and we want to encourage them,” the source said.
Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani told presspersons that the IT building would generate jobs for over 20,000 persons directly. It would have facilities for two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking, and a food court, too.
