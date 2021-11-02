TN CM launches welfare schemes for Sri Lankan Tamils

CM Stalin said the government would always stand with Lankan Tamils; launched a housing, LPG and educational scheme among others

Calling himself a sibling of Sri Lankan Tamils, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Tuesday said the DMK government has always stood with the Sri Lankan Tamils in their ups and downs, and would continue to be with them throughout their lives.

Launching a slew of welfare schemes including the construction of houses for Sri Lankan Tamils in Vellore, he said 7,469 houses were to be constructed at a cost of ₹317.40 crore for the Sri Lankan Tamils living in camps. In the first phase, 3,510 houses at a cost of ₹142.16 crore will be built, with each house measuring 290 sq.ft. Basic facilities including electricity, toilets, stormwater drains, roads and drinking water would be provided at a cost of ₹30 crore at these camps.

A ‘Sri Lankan Tamils Lives Improvement Scheme’ with an allocation of ₹5 crore was also launched.

As the kerosene allocation to the families in the camps was inadequate and they were not in a position to get gas connections under the Prime Minister Ujjala Scheme, the State government would give each family free LPG connections and a stove. This will cost the government ₹7 crore and the families would get ₹400 as subsidies for five LPG cylinders. The government will allot ₹3.80 crore every year for this purpose. The families in the camps will also get 20 kg of free rice.

Presently, 19,496 Sri Lankan Tamils are living in 106 rehabilitation camps in the State. A total of 34,087 persons are living outside the camps. “You [Sri Lankan Tamils] are not orphans or refugees. Instead, you have been rehabilitated in the State. We always stand with you,” Mr. Stalin said.

Sri Lankan Tamils have been coming to the State since 1983, and have been rehabilitated in the camps over the years. Basic facilities in these camps were not adequate for many years until in 1997, when former Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi, provided a handful of civic amenities in these camps, Mr. Stalin said. Yet over the years, the Sri Lankan Tamils did not get all basic facilities in these camps. As a result, the DMK government has now come up with a comprehensive plan for them to fulfil their basic needs related to job creation, civic amenities, skill development, free education and LPG connection, he said.

Accusing the previous AIADMK government of ignoring the welfare of Sri Lankan Tamils, Mr. Stalin said that despite being in power for a decade, they had done nothing for their welfare. On the other hand, the DMK government after assuming office immediately made an announcement under Rule 110 in the State Assembly a few months ago renaming refugee camps for Sri Lankan Tamils in the State, ‘rehabilitation’ camps.

The Chief Minister said the government would fully meet the higher educational and hostel expenses of 50 Sri Lankan Tamils students in camps based on their marks. Similarly, it will also meet the educational and hostel fees of the first five students of agriculture and agricultural engineering courses and all the postgraduate students. An employment skill development programme for 5,000 youths in the camps was also launched by the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

Mr Stalin later visited the rehabilitation camp in Melmanavoor village, Vellore, and interacted with Sri Lankan Tamils there.

State Minister for Water Resources, Duraimurugan, Minister for Minorities’ Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare, Gingee K. S. Masthan, and the District Collector (Vellore) P. Kumaravel Pandian, spoke.

Minister for Handlooms And Textiles, R. Gandhi, MLAs from Vellore, Arakkonam, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Jolarpet and the District Superintendents of Police (SPs) from Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvallur also participated.