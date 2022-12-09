CM Stalin launches scheme to boost welfare of sanitary workers

December 09, 2022 01:17 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The scheme was launched in Madurai on Friday; it is to benefit over 53,000 permanent and contract-based conservancy workers

The Hindu Bureau

CM M.K. Stalin unveiled a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Perungudi junction in Madurai on December 9, 2022 | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Aiming to protect the welfare of conservancy workers in the State, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the Sanitation Workers Development Scheme on Friday.

The CM also launched a mobile application as part of the scheme, and distributed safety equipment to five beneficiaries at the event held at Arignar Anna Complex, Madurai Corporation’s headquarters.

The scheme aims to boost the welfare of conservancy workers, to ensure proper education for their children, among other measures, an official press release stated.

The scheme will be implemented on a pilot basis in five local bodies including zone VI of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Madurai Corporation, Pudukottai and Pollachi Municipalities and Cheranmahadevi Town Panchayat.

Over 53,300 permanent and contract-based conservancy workers will benefit under the scheme.

Mr. Stalin also unveiled the golden jubilee arch at the headquarters’ premises as part of the event.

Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru, Minister for Finance P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and others were present.

Ambedkar statue unveiled

Later, the Chief Minister unveiled a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Perungudi junction in the presence of Thol. Thirumavalavan, founder of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

Eager party functionaries and workers welcomed the leaders cheerfully unmindful of the drizzle.

