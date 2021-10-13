Tamil Nadu

TN CM launches portal for Revenue Administration

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched a portal for the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management, containing details of various social security schemes, e-certificates and e-adangals, among others. The portal has an English version too ( https://cra.tn.gov.in/ )

The portal also has a web page for the administrative needs of Deputy Collectors and those in the Revenue Department and a web page to benefit Village Administrative Officers who are looking for a mutual transfer between taluks and between districts.

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Commissioner of Revenue Administration K. Phanindra Reddy, Revenue Secretary Kumar Jayant and senior officials were present on the occasion.


