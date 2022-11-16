T.N. CM launches free breakfast scheme for schools, colleges managed by Palani Temple

November 16, 2022 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched a free breakfast scheme for students studying at two schools and four colleges managed by the Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple, Palani in Dindigul district, under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

The Chief Minister launched the scheme through video-conferencing from his camp office. The scheme will benefit 4,000 students, according to a press release.

The free breakfast scheme was announced in the demand for grants for the HR&CE Department for 2022-23.

The scheme will cover Palaniandavar Matriculation School, Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple Elementary School, Arulmigu Palaniandavar Arts and Culture College, Arulmigu Palaniandavar Polytechnic College, Arulmigu Palaniandavar Arts College for Women, Arulmigu Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy Arts and Science College for Women, the press release said.

The cost would be borne from the funds of the HR&CE Department. Food Minister R. Chakrapani, HR&CE minister P.K. Sekar Babu, Principal Secretary for HR and CE and Tourism B. Chandramohan, Commissioner HR&CE J. Kumaragurubaran and other officials were present on the occasion.