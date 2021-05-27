TN CM launches COVID-19 Care Centre, special vaccination camp in Chennai

CHENNAI

A 100-bed centre has been set up at Bharathi Women’s College, of which 40 beds are reserved for women, an official release said

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched a COVID-19 Care Centre set up in Bharathi Women’s College and also a special vaccination camp in Don Bosco School at Royapuram in Chennai on Thursday.

While the special vaccination drive at Don Bosco is aimed at benefiting those in the 18-44 age group, the COVID-19 Care Centre at Bharathi Women’s College has 100 oxygen beds, of which 40 are reserved for women patients, an official release said.

A total of eight doctors and 16 nurses would serve this centre on a rotation basis for 24 hours. An LED screen has been set up for the benefit of patient’s attenders. Two ambulances have also been positioned there in case patients have to be shifted. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has arranged for food and drinking water facilities at the centre.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekar Babu, Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran, Royapuram MLA Idream R. Murthy, GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and senior officials were also present.