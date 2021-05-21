TN CM issues appointment orders to kin of Thoothukudi firing incident

Madurai

21 May 2021 15:03 IST

CM M.K. Stalin also inaugurated 200 new oxygen-supported beds for COVID-19 patients at the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine campus at Thoppur

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday handed over appointment orders to the kin of 17 persons who were killed or severely wounded in the Thoothukudi police firing incident in May 2018. The appointment orders were handed over based on their educational qualifications.

In May 2018, the police had opened fire on anti-Sterlite protestors while they were marching towards the Collectorate demanding closure of the copper smelter unit on charges of polluting the environment and causing health hazards to those living in its surroundings.

The CM also inaugurated 200 new oxygen-supported beds for COVID-19 patients at the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine campus at Thoppur here. The 200 new beds that were inaugurated by the CM were part of the first phase of increasing the oxygen-supported beds at the hospital. In the next phase, 300 new oxygen-supported beds are expected to be set up. Each bed has an oxygen concentrator, a steam inhaler and a pedestal fan.

The chairman of Thiagarajar Mills, Karumuttu T Kannan and Hari Thiagarajan spoke to the CM regarding setting up an oxygen plant at a cost of ₹50 lakh at the Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine at Thoppur by the Thiagarajar group. The plant will help to provide oxygen for 50 beds round-the-clock, they said.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, Cooperation Minister I. Periasamy, Finance Minister P.T.R.P. Thiagarajan, Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan, Thoothukudi MP M.K. Kanimozhi, and District Collector Aneesh Sekar were present.