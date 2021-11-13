TN CM inspects rain-hit areas in delta districts, distributes relief materials

CM Stalin also inspected paddy crops damaged due to waterlogging

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday inspected rain-affected areas in Cuddalore district and distributed relief material and house site pattas to residents.

Mr. Stalin began his tour of the affected regions in delta districts by visiting areas in Kurunjipadi block in the district, and interacted with the residents. The Chief Minister inspected Maruthi Nagar at Arangamangalam panchayat in Kurunjipadi and inspected habitations inundated in water. He distributed rice, blankets and essential commodities to the residents and house site pattas at an alternative site to 18 families.

Mr. Stalin also inspected paddy crops damaged due to waterlogging in Adoor Agaram and distributed relief materials to the residents.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan and Member of Parliament T.R. Baalu accompanied the Chief Minister.

Nagapattinam

After the inspection in Cuddalore, Erukkur near Kollidam was the CM’s first point of inspection in Mayiladuthurai district. The village was among the worst hit areas in the district.

Mr. Stalin has embarked on the field visit to get first-hand information on the damage caused to crops by the heavy rain that lashed several parts of the delta districts including Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts early this week.

He also visited the Tsunami residential colony in Tharangampadi, where rain water had entered the houses.

Later, he saw water inundation of paddy fields in Kollidam, Sirkazhi and Sembanarkoil blocks on the way to Nagapattinam district.

State Ministers K.N.Nehru, I.Periyasamy, S. Regupathy, Siva V. Meyyanathan and DMK MP T.R. Baalu accompanied the Chief Minister.