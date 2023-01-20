HamberMenu
T.N. CM inaugurates new classrooms, labs, digital libraries at State-run colleges

The facilities that include hostels, auditoriums and other infrastructure worth over ₹200 crore, were inaugurated virtually; the CM also handed over appointment orders to recently-recruited assistant medical officers specialising in Indian medicine

January 20, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The new facilities were inaugurated virtually at a function held at the Secretariat in Chennai on Friday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday, virtually inaugurated new buildings constructed in government-run arts and science, engineering and polytechnic colleges and universities across the State.

The buildings include classrooms, laboratories, digital libraries, hostels, auditoriums, basic amenities and other infrastructure that have been constructed by the Higher Education Department at a total cost of ₹202.07 crore, an official press release stated.

The buildings have been constructed in State-run educational institutions located in Coimbatore, Chennai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Karur, Madurai, Namakkal, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivaganga, the Nilgiris, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Vellore and Villupuram districts.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present during the event in the Secretariat.

Appointment letters given

In another event, the CM handed over appointment orders to newly-recruited Assistant Medical Officers specialising in Indian medicine such as Siddha, Ayurveda and Homeopathy.

A total of 130 of these officers have been recently recruited by the Medical Services Recruitment Board. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and senior officials were present at the event.

