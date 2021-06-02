TN CM inaugurates COVID-19 Care Centres in Tirunelveli district

While a 140-bed centre has been set up in St. Anthonys College of Education at Thisayanvilai, the one set up at Universal College of Engineering and Technology at Valliyoor has 180 beds

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday virtually inaugurated two COVD-19 Care Centres at Thisayanvilai and Valliyoor in Tirunelveli district to benefit patients from nearby areas.

While a 140-bed centre has been set up in St. Anthonys College of Education at Thisayanvilai, the one set up at Universal College of Engineering and Technology at Valliyoor has 180 beds.

Medical essentials to these two centres would be provided from Primary Health Centres at Thisayanvilai and Vadakkankulam, an official release said.

Assembly Speaker M. Appavu (elected from Radhapuram), Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan, Ambasamudram legislator M. Abdul Wahab and Tirunelveli Collector V. Vishnu were present at the virtual event from Tirunelveli.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present at the virtual event from Chennai.