T.N. CM inaugurates buildings

The facilities in districts have been built at a cost of ₹169.11 crore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday virtually inaugurated new school buildings, libraries and teachers’ quarters constructed in multiple locations at a total cost of ₹169.11 crore. He also handed over certificates and trophies to those who successfully implemented a scheme under the Directorate of Non-Formal and Adult Education during 2021-22.

The new buildings have been constructed with funds from NABARD, Integrated School Education Scheme, Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme, District Mineral Foundation and Teachers’ Welfare Fund, a release said. New classrooms, labs and amenities for drinking water were constructed in Ariyalur, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Salem, Sivaganga, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Tiruchi, Vellore, Villupuram andVirudhunagar districts.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, School Education Secretary Kakarla Usha, Commissioner of School Education K. Nandakumar and Director of Non-Formal and Adult Education P. Kuppusamy were present during the inauguration.