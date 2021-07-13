Tamil Nadu

TN CM hands over relief to families of four deceased soldiers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday handed over a relief of ₹20 lakh from the Kargil Defence Personnel Relief Fund to the family members of each of the four soldiers from the State, who died while in the service of the nation.

Mr. Stalin handed over the cheque for ₹20 lakh to family members of each of deceased four personnel at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The family members of soldiers -- N. Balamurugan of Madurai district, N. Santhosh of Krishnagiri district, S. Anand of Kanniyakumari district and S. Sabarinathan of Tirupattur district received the cash assistance, an official release stated.

Public Secretary D. Jagannathan was also present during the event.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2021 3:44:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-cm-hands-over-relief-to-families-of-four-deceased-soldiers/article35297237.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY