TN CM hands over relief to families of four deceased soldiers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday handed over a relief of ₹20 lakh from the Kargil Defence Personnel Relief Fund to the family members of each of the four soldiers from the State, who died while in the service of the nation.

Mr. Stalin handed over the cheque for ₹20 lakh to family members of each of deceased four personnel at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The family members of soldiers -- N. Balamurugan of Madurai district, N. Santhosh of Krishnagiri district, S. Anand of Kanniyakumari district and S. Sabarinathan of Tirupattur district received the cash assistance, an official release stated.

Public Secretary D. Jagannathan was also present during the event.