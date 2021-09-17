Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday extended his birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Birthday greetings to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi. Wishing him a long and healthy life,” Mr. Stalin said.
TN CM greets PM Modi on his birthday
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
September 17, 2021 16:22 IST
