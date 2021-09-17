Tamil Nadu

TN CM greets PM Modi on his birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday extended his birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Birthday greetings to our Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi. Wishing him a long and healthy life,” Mr. Stalin said.


