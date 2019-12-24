T.N. CM felicitates bodybuilder

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday gave ₹25 lakh to Arjuna Award-winning bodybuilder Cho. Bhaskaran, who has won several competitions at the national and international levels, and ₹3.75 lakh to his coach, M. Arasu, at the Secretariat on Monday.
Mr. Bhaskaran won the gold medal in Asian Championship in the 60kg category in October in Pune and a gold medal in the World Bodybuilding Championship that held in Chiang Mai in Thailand in December.
An official release said the State government has been involved in providing expert coaching to athletes and sportspersons to help them succeed. It was also giving stipends, building sports infrastructure, hostels and conducting rural sports fests.
School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam were also present.
