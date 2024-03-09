T.N. CM distributes orders sanctioning loans to help sanitary workers buy machines

March 09, 2024 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Friday, March 8, 2024, distributed orders sanctioning loans to enable 213 sanitary workers to purchase machines to clean and maintain the sewer networks in the State.

A press release said that aiming to encourage sanitary workers to turn into entrepreneurs and eradicate manual scavenging, the State government had sanctioned a scheme at a cost of ₹125.86 crore. Of these funds, ₹61.29 crore would be provided as subsidies under the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme, which provides capital subsidies and interest subvention to SC/ST entrepreneurs and the new entrepreneur-cum-enterprise development scheme for candidates belonging to other communities.

Mr. Stalin gave way orders sanctioning loans to five of the 213 eligible candidates. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Rural Industries Minister T.M. Anbarasan and officials of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply and various other government departments were also present on the occasion.

