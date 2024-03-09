ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. CM distributes orders sanctioning loans to help sanitary workers buy machines

March 09, 2024 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The loans were distributed under a government scheme that aims to encourage sanitary workers to become entrepreneurs

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Friday, March 8, 2024, distributed orders sanctioning loans to enable 213 sanitary workers to purchase machines to clean and maintain the sewer networks in the State.

A press release said that aiming to encourage sanitary workers to turn into entrepreneurs and eradicate manual scavenging, the State government had sanctioned a scheme at a cost of ₹125.86 crore. Of these funds, ₹61.29 crore would be provided as subsidies under the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme, which provides capital subsidies and interest subvention to SC/ST entrepreneurs and the new entrepreneur-cum-enterprise development scheme for candidates belonging to other communities.

Mr. Stalin gave way orders sanctioning loans to five of the 213 eligible candidates. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Rural Industries Minister T.M. Anbarasan and officials of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply and various other government departments were also present on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US