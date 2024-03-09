GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. CM distributes orders sanctioning loans to help sanitary workers buy machines

The loans were distributed under a government scheme that aims to encourage sanitary workers to become entrepreneurs

March 09, 2024 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Friday, March 8, 2024, distributed orders sanctioning loans to enable 213 sanitary workers to purchase machines to clean and maintain the sewer networks in the State.

A press release said that aiming to encourage sanitary workers to turn into entrepreneurs and eradicate manual scavenging, the State government had sanctioned a scheme at a cost of ₹125.86 crore. Of these funds, ₹61.29 crore would be provided as subsidies under the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme, which provides capital subsidies and interest subvention to SC/ST entrepreneurs and the new entrepreneur-cum-enterprise development scheme for candidates belonging to other communities.

Mr. Stalin gave way orders sanctioning loans to five of the 213 eligible candidates. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru, Rural Industries Minister T.M. Anbarasan and officials of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply and various other government departments were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / loans / health and hygiene / public employees / dalits

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.