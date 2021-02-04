TN CM, Deputy CM condole death of MGR’s bodyguard

CHENNAI

04 February 2021 13:55 IST

K. P. Ramakrishnan, who had also served in the role of MGR’s body double in numerous feature films, died on Wednesday in Chennai

The AIADMK on Thursday condoled the death of K. P. Ramakrishnan, the personal bodyguard of former Chief Minister and party founder, M.G. Ramachandran. Mr. Ramakrishnan had also served in the role of MGR’s body double in numerous feature films.

A statement issued by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam recalled that Mr. Ramakrishnan who hailed from Palakkad, Kerala, had been the former Chief Minister’s bodyguard for over 40 years.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr Ramakrishnan died on Wednesday at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital at the age of 91. He had had a fall a few days ago. He is survived by two daughters and two sons. One of his sons-in-law, E.N. Narayanan is the secretary of the literary wing of the Tiruvannamalai (South) district unit in the party.