TN CM congratulates AIADMK cadre on Assembly bypoll victory

Chief Minister Eddapadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday, lauded the work of the AIADMK cadre in securing victory for the party candidates in the by-elections in Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly seats.

Mr. Palaniswami was in Dharmapuri to participate in the post wedding celebrations of Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan's son.

According to the Chief Minister, the win of the party by whopping margins sealed the party's position as a “people's movement”. The electoral victories of the party in the recently concluded by-elections reposed people's faith in AIADMK. He also lauded Mr. Anbalagan and the AIADMK cadre for securing the win in the Assembly by-elections of Harur and Paapireddypatty in May.