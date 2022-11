Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of a man, who was killed after he was buried alive in a trench in Madurai on Monday. The CM also announced a solatium of ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

The deceased, identified as Sakthivel of Sathyamangalam in Erode district, was involved in the laying of pipelines, when a drinking water pipeline passing through that site burst. The land caved in, burying him.