TN CM condoles former DGP's death

CHENNAI:

03 November 2020 14:45 IST

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday condoled the passing of former Director-General of Police K. Radhakrishnan, who headed the police force in Tamil Nadu when late leader M.G. Ramachandran was the Chief Minister.

In his condolence message, Mr. Palaniswami said that the deceased IPS officer had also served as the Police Commissioner of Chennai City, besides being a writer and a social activist. The Chief Minister extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

