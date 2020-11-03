Tamil Nadu

TN CM condoles former DGP's death

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday condoled the passing of former Director-General of Police K. Radhakrishnan, who headed the police force in Tamil Nadu when late leader M.G. Ramachandran was the Chief Minister.

In his condolence message, Mr. Palaniswami said that the deceased IPS officer had also served as the Police Commissioner of Chennai City, besides being a writer and a social activist. The Chief Minister extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 3, 2020 3:06:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-cm-condoles-former-dgps-death/article33011230.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY