November 26, 2022 01:55 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin condoled the death of Vasantha Balan, wife of former Nagercoil MLA, M. C. Balan, on Saturday.

Mr. Balan was elected as an MLA in the 1967 Assembly elections. Mr. Stalin said that Mr. Balan built the party in the Nanjil region. He extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and relatives.